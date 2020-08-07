Dragon Ball Super: Kale's anger explodes in a full-muscle Saiyan Queen cosplay

Share it:

In Dragon Ball Super we got to know a universe with many new Saiyans. In particular, the two friends thought about arousing the attention of the spectators Kale and Caulifla. If the latter was particularly combative, the former suffered a little to fuel and then put his opponents in difficulty.

Indeed Kale was featured in Dragon Ball Super like a meek and shy girl, far from the nature of a warrior. With her long black hair gathered in a tail, her appearance with the red dress already shows some introversion. Everything changes for the girl when she transforms, taking on a shape very similar to that of Broly.

In the Super Saiyan version, in fact, Kale radically changes his character and becomes particularly aggressive, as well as physically massive with different muscles on display. For normal cosplayers it is much easier to represent it in the basic form as done by Sousenka, but there is Saiyan Queen who has decided to present it in the berserk version. Being a cosplayer strongly dedicated to fitness, the woman has managed to put on enough muscle mass over the years to be able to represent faithfully Kale in Berserk version with an all-muscle cosplay.

Below are various photos of Saiyan Queen's Instagram account, is she faithful enough to the character of Dragon Ball Super in your opinion? Still about the Legendary Super Saiyans, have you ever imagined what Broly would be like with a beard?