Dragon Ball Super: Jiren vs Molo, who is stronger between the two?

Two years have passed since Goku unlocked in Dragon Ball Super the definitive form, the divine form of the Ultra Instinct (Quintessence of Instinct according to the official translation or Migatte no Gokui for purists) to defeat the strongest warrior in Universe 11 at the Tournament of Power, Jiren.

Waiting to find out if Dragon Ball Super 2 will be announced at Jump Festa 2021, we recently discovered in the manga designed by Toyotaro, the original work of sensei Akira Toriyama, that this divine transformation has two stages: the Sign of Ultra Instinct, which presents itself as a form of passage to divine ascension, and the Quintessence of Instinct or complete Ultra Instinct.

In chapter 59 of Dragon Ball super during the clash between the millennial magician Pier and Goku in sign form, we can see how the Saiyan in fact dominates his opponent in almost all fields, speed, brute force, tactical intelligence, but without being able to deliver the decisive blow due to the almost infinite energy of the devourer of planets Pier. We are therefore expecting to find out if Molo will be able to pull other aces out of his sleeve who is stronger, Molo or Jiren?

In a first measure of comparison we can see how in the form Sign of Ultra Instinct, Goku failed to prevail over Jiren. The member of the Pride Troopers was not only able to stand up to him, in some situations he even proved superior in the basic technique. Molo from this point of view, on the other hand, uses its almost infinite energy to resist attacks and then counterattacks by leveraging the fatigue of its opponent due to a disproportionate consumption of the energy necessary to maintain the shape just reached.

You think Jiren could beat Molo in a hypothetical clash between the two or would the magician have the upper hand managing to absorb the powers of the proud warrior thanks to his magic? Have you seen who are the candidates for the title of new God of the destruction of Universe 7?