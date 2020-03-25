Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Jaco also reveals his secret ability

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Dragon Ball Super we saw many characters from Akira Toriyama's great work, Dragon Ball. The protagonists who take part in the events of the new manga come mainly from those 42 volumes that fascinated the world in the 80s and 90s, but there is a character who, however, comes from a small spin-off.

Jaco the Galactic Policeman made his debut in 2013 with Jaco the Galactic Patrolman, a single volume that introduced the alien but also Bulma's sister, Tights, and the old Omori. Jaco then became a prominent character also in Dragon Ball Super and also in the Molo saga he is having some extras that continue to reveal details on the character and ability of the character.

In chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super, Jaco is part of the few warriors present in front of Saganbo. While Molo's thug hurts Gohan and Piccolo as hard as I can, Jaco can't help but stay on the sidelines knowing his weakness. However, a detail that does not escape him is the arrival of Goku, invisible to other warriors. Indeed Jaco has a special view which allows him to follow every movement with his eyes and, as he himself specifies, is his strong point.

Unfortunately for the policeman, however, his physique is unable to move at the same speed and to react to ultrasonic threats. However, it seems that Molo is also able to follow Goku's movements at that speed. Will the enemy be able to defeat the saiyan?

Maria Rivera

