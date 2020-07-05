Dragon Ball Super: it's time to show the fusion of Gogeta in the manga

Share it:

In the official Dragon Ball manga we saw a single fusion between Goku and Vegeta: Vegetto, formed by the use of Potara earrings. A particular and different fusion from that with Metamor dance which instead would have given birth to Gogeta. However, this was only shown in a non-canonical way with one of the Dragon Ball Z films.

Only with the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gogeta has officially become canon in the Akira Toriyama universe. However, despite the film, the character has yet to appear in the Dragon Ball Super manga designed by Toyotaro. Vegetto has indeed had a new chance in one of the narrative arches, while the Metamor dance has not appeared.

Given the developments of the chapter 61 of Dragon Ball Super, this union of forces and bodies between Goku and Vegeta may be necessary. The new Gogeta, who would finally make an appearance on paper, may be capable of take advantage of both Goku's Ultra Instinct, even if incomplete, is the new technique learned by Vegeta, the Forced Spiritual Fission. In that state, not even the new Pier that absorbed the android 73 could have a chance of victory.

What do you think, Dragon Ball Super should finally put on stage one of its strongest characters available?