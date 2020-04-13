Dragon Ball Super is the big one excluded: because it was a mistake not to give Majin Buu space

Share it:

"My father once told me never to get close to two individuals, Beerus and Majin Buu", these are the words Freeza said after his return to DBZ: The resurrection of F. The strength of the antagonist of a lifetime is obviously indisputable, but was it really a good choice to put Buu aside to make him come back on stage?

Freeza is a being of infinite potential and as shown in the film adaptation of Super's second narrative arc, he is able to reach the power of Super Saiyan God after only four months of training. On paper, the historical enemy of Goku could be seen as the best option available but, considering the arsenal available to the two, it is difficult not to take sides with the pink demon.

The same story as Dragon Ball Z ends with the defeat of Majin Buu, a being so powerful as to require the choral effort of all the Z Warriors – and subsequently even the entire population of planet Earth – to be stopped. Many do not remember that before being put to rest by the magician Bibidi Buu destroyed hundreds of planets, took the life of the north and west Kaioshin and absorbed the south and the Great Kaioshin, without any effort.

Majin Buu is also the only villain able to use what we could define – citing a famous video game series – as "Blue Magic", that is the power to use the techniques invented by his opponents. In Dragon Ball Z Buu learns the Kamehameha technique after seeing it once, and thanks to its absorption it does not struggle to expand an already impressive arsenal, adding techniques such as Makankosappo of Piccolo or the Masenko of Gohan.

The former antagonist is immune to poisons, can regenerate any wound, transform opponents and even teleport. While preparing for the Buu Power Tournament, he demonstrates that he can lose weight and takes the form of Slim Buu, fighting on par with Goku and showing his true potential. With all this meat on fire it's a shame to see the ex villain sidelined in the finale, in favor of a character certainly more charismatic but decidedly less flexible.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!