Dragon Ball Super: is Super Saiyan becoming an obsolete power?

Against the backdrop of a planet now close to collapse, the story of Dragon Ball he was preparing for his biggest plot twist. Goku's anger, angered at not being able to save his best friend from the clutches of Freeza, a ruthless murderer, was the straw that allowed the protagonist to reach the coveted Super Saiyan.

For an entire generation, the image of that hair that turns blond suddenly was a symbol of one of the most appreciated power-ups in the entire world imaginary shonen, a power destined to change considerably the mechanics of history. Yet, it was precisely this narrative distortion that laid the foundations for a series of problems that from that moment on would have forced Akira Toriyama to build the genesis of the fighting right on potential of the legendary Super Saiyan.

Those problems, which managed to resist during the whole course of Dragon Ball Z, emerged vigorously on DB Super when Toyotaro and sensei were forced to devise a new system to avoid the fourth level, a power-up not belonging to the canonical imagination. Thus was born the need to formulate the Super Saiyan God, a power inherent in the sphere of the divine. Although Toyotaro himself has tried to clarify the differences of the mythical transformation, it is undeniable that the work is entering an extremely risky vicious circle.

Already with the SSJ God and the tongue twister also known as Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (or Blue, so to speak), the difficulties of imagining further enhancements without falling into the absurd sphere seemed immediately evident. After the addition of the kaioken, which winked at the paradoxical, the last found was theUltra Instinct. This technique, in particular, seems to be the definitive way of a warrior, a power that goes beyond mythology, as the gods of destruction (which we remind you of being divinities) are not yet able to use it freely. Just think, in fact, that the same Beerus is considered to be one of the most skilled and powerful warriors in all known universes.

The role of Super Saiyan, a power that at the time of Dragon Ball Z seemed the most fascinating power-up on the shonen scene, has now relegated to accompanying mythical transformations, just an excuse to give new and recycled improvement opportunities to the protagonists. It would be surreal – and perhaps even a little obvious – that Toyotaro would once again borrow his legendary power from the Saiyan race to allow Goku to go beyond the sphere of the divine and Ultra Instinct, perhaps combining the latter with the power of the Super Saiyan , as he has already tried to do in recent years.

However, these are nothing more than speculations to highlight what appears to be the decline of Dragon Ball's most iconic transformation. And who knows, then, that the time has come to take a step back and reevaluate the power of Super Saiyan 4 and derivatives, or is it already too late?

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation that Dragon Ball Super is going through? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.