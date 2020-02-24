Dragon Ball Super: Is Roshi the closest to controlling Ultra Instinct?

Share it:

Until now, Ultra Instinct is an almost legendary technique and seen very few times during the manga and anime of Dragon Ball Super. Although it can be easily used by characters like Whis, it is far from simple for the protagonists. Goku is training hard to control him, but someone else may be closer to us.

In chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super in fact, a reality already shown previously has been confirmed. Master Roshi, after trying to attack the three girls of Moro's army in a perverse way, has reused the fighting technique that he staged also during the Tournament of Power in the battle with Jiren.

By silencing his perverse spirit, Roshi managed to fight them with ease thanks to a sort of mental emptying. This seems to be a concept very similar to that of Ultra Instinct as explained by multiple characters in the past. Dragon Ball Super has not yet shown other characters besides Goku in this state, but one of the first to check the technique with a possible training it could just be the historian Master Roshi.

What would i be like Warriors Z once you have mastered the Ultra Instinct? Surely they would be more able to withstand the impact with the numerous powerful enemies presented in Dragon Ball Super.