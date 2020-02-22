Dragon Ball Super: is Moro's new power a bad omen?

Share it:

The Arch of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol is among the most intriguing sagas of Dragon Ball Super, thanks to an evil and ruthless villain. Indeed, Moro's character is an unscrupulous antagonist, almost like Freeza, and thanks to this the franchise has finally enjoyed an almost nostalgic threat.

The franchise needed a villain like Moro, arrogant and cruel to the core, whose only goal is to find planets with the highest possible rate of energy to absorb. The Earth is a very precious source of this energy, a sap that makes even the sorcerer who even speculates on "how to cook it".

Tired of waiting for Goku and Vegeta to arrive, Moro has landed on the Blue Planet and immediately noticed the situation he had against his henchmen. At this point, the sorcerer reveals that he is able, by channeling part of his power into a finger, to also empower those around him at his discretion. Saganboat this point, he gains incredible power, to the point of being able to keep up with Gohan, Piccolo and the Androids 17 and 18 simultaneously.

And if Moro is able to strengthen his own henchman up to this point, it is legitimate to ask himself how powerful he really is at full strength. However, we will find out very soon as Goku has finally arrived on the battlefield. And you, instead, what do you think of the Moro's powers? Leave us your opinion about it with a comment below.