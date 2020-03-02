Dragon Ball Super, is Molo the best villain? Let's talk about it in our video

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super, with the latest narrative arc proposed by Toyotaro under the supervision of Akira Toriyama, is proposing interesting implications that resonate largely with nostalgia. In this regard, we took the opportunity to analyze the latest saga in a special in-depth video.

For some months now, in fact, fans have been enthusiastic about the latest chapters of the manga which, thanks to the character of Pier, have rediscovered that hint of epic and evil long absent in the franchise. In the last tankobon of the work available in Italy, which we analyzed in our review of the tenth volume of Dragon Ball Super, the goat wizard he landed on Namecc, ready to threaten the planet with mammoth cruelty.

The absence of scruples from the villain prepared the Galactic Patrol saga on the same level as the best Dragon Ball Z narrative arcs, when the Z Warriors were forced to face external threats eager to sweep life from the face of the Earth. At the same time, Toyotaro He took the opportunity to donate the light of the stage again to the secondary characters, in defense of the Blue Planet waiting for Goku and Vegeta to finish their respective training, separated for the first time for some time.

Anyway, you can find this and more in our analysis attached in the opening video.