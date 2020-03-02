Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super, is Molo the best villain? Let's talk about it in our video

March 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super, with the latest narrative arc proposed by Toyotaro under the supervision of Akira Toriyama, is proposing interesting implications that resonate largely with nostalgia. In this regard, we took the opportunity to analyze the latest saga in a special in-depth video.

For some months now, in fact, fans have been enthusiastic about the latest chapters of the manga which, thanks to the character of Pier, have rediscovered that hint of epic and evil long absent in the franchise. In the last tankobon of the work available in Italy, which we analyzed in our review of the tenth volume of Dragon Ball Super, the goat wizard he landed on Namecc, ready to threaten the planet with mammoth cruelty.

The absence of scruples from the villain prepared the Galactic Patrol saga on the same level as the best Dragon Ball Z narrative arcs, when the Z Warriors were forced to face external threats eager to sweep life from the face of the Earth. At the same time, Toyotaro He took the opportunity to donate the light of the stage again to the secondary characters, in defense of the Blue Planet waiting for Goku and Vegeta to finish their respective training, separated for the first time for some time.

READ:  5 cheap cities to travel on Christmas 2019

Anyway, you can find this and more in our analysis attached in the opening video. And you, instead, what do you expect from this saga? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.