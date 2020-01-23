Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: is it time for a power-up for Gohan?

January 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
After that in the first sagas of Dragon Ball SuperGohan's character had been left behind, from the Tournament of Power onwards the Saiyan acquired a new fighting blood, starting to train again and unlocking his mystical form again.

In the last chapter of the manga we saw it in great dusting. He fought with Piccolo against a particularly difficult subordinate of Moro's army, showing off all his renewed strength against the latter.

It has been a while since we have seen a Gohan so arrembante, and at this point we hope that the series wants to go further forward, giving it – finally – a power-up that allows him to decrease the power gap with Goku and Vegeta – and maybe – to have a relevant role in the fight against Moro.

Gohan in fact – as we well know – he is an extraordinarily talented saiyan, potentially even stronger than Goku. Its mystical form also lends itself well to a "divine" power-up, similar to Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan God.

The second hypothesis is much less likely, since Gohan himself said in the Tournament of Power that he no longer intended to use the Super Saiyan. A power-up similar to Ultra Instinct would be an excessive leap, we would like to see Gohan continue with the improvement of the mystical form, perhaps developing peculiar characteristics compared to Goku and Vegeta.

What do you think of it? Tell us yours below!

The Dragon Ball Super manga has provided updates on Goten and Trunks.

