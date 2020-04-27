Dragon Ball Super: is a second season really necessary?

Share it:

The conclusion of the Tournament of Power brought with it the conclusion of the anime of Dragon Ball Super , and the number of fans hoping for Goku and Vegeta's next return to the screens will increase, ready to face the terrible sorcerer Molo, main antagonist of the saga that is currently underway in the manga.

Over the past few months there have been various speculations regarding a hypothetical season two of the Dragon Ball Super anime, but is it really needed? Akira Toriyama's work remains one of the main products of the anime and manga industry, but later such a prolonged stop in production, is his return really plausible?

There Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga he introduced fans to a new villain, the Devourer of Planets, the sorcerer Molo, who quickly rose to the top of the list of the most appreciated enemies of the entire franchise, and even the story itself has gained a general consensus. The anime transposition may deviate from what is told in the manga, and change the cards on the table, as happened during the arc of Black Goku and the Tournament of Power.

The presence of filler episodes, and the insertion of completely unpublished sequences or scenes in the paper field, could negatively upset what Toriyama himself wanted and rendered through Toyotarō's pencil. Furthermore theabsence of the anime from Dragon Ball Super it is allowing the spin-off Super Dragon Ball Heroes to be increasingly followed, despite the presence of non-canonical elements, and for some time, obviously, enthusiasts have dedicated themselves to other series.

What do you think of the absence of information regarding the second season of Dragon Ball Super? Would you like a return of the anime or do you prefer to follow the manga exclusively? Let us know in the comments below.