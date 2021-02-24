Dragon Ball Super introduces a new breed of refugees

Dragon Ball Super he’s got a whole multiverse working behind the scenes these days, and Universe 7 is just one part of his grand scheme. Over the years, the world of Goku has grown significantly and incorporating Beerus informed the Saiyan of the ease with which a group of people can lose their planet.

After all, Beerus isn’t the first guy to mess with the planets by chance, and that’s why a new group of refugees has appeared in the manga of Toyotaro Y Akira Toriyama. ¡Advencia! The Truth News It will enter spoiler territory.

Fans are pretty sure Beerus isn’t to blame for this group’s troubles. The most recent update to Dragon Ball Super doesn’t blame the God of Destruction. On the other hand the Chapter 69 it simply says that the Sugarians lost their home decades ago, and have been jumping planets ever since.

New characters in Dragon Ball Super

The arrival of the Sugarians in Dragon Ball Super

The Sugarians They are a new breed to the Dragon Ball Super multiverse, and have taken up residence on Cereal, Granola’s home planet. The sniper is kind enough to give fans a brief history of how the refugees came to reside in their ancestral home, and it turns out it all came down to money.

“After our planet was ravaged by Frieza’s army, the Heeters rushed out and began to rebuild. The Sugarians had lost their own planet and were roaming space at the time, so they paid well for this planet. We were. We decided to move to the mountains, “said Granola.

Today, the Sugarians they live in a closed city where they lead a fairly normal life. The group is friendly with Granola and his roommate Namek. In fact, her personable demeanor is quite endearing and matches her cute design.

All people look like small axolotls(āxōlōtl) due to the fins on the face. Amphibian creatures are clearly living a better life on Planet Cereal now that they have a home, but the same cannot be said for Granola as she struggles to move on with life in Dragon Ball Super.

