Dragon Ball Super: In the current narrative arc, what happened to Freeza?

January 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the current saga of Dragon Ball Super numerous characters have been introduced, both antagonists and deployed on the side of our heroes. Moro stands out above all, a villain who has enough strength to overwhelm even two experienced fighters such as Goku and Vegeta, who have resorted to extraordinary training to get ready for the final clash.

However, it is impossible not to ask – especially following the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly – what happened to Freeza. Knowing the character inclination of the Emperor of Evil, it is unlikely that in front of the destructive ambitions of Moro he remains hidden in anonymity, taking into account above all his goal, that is the conquest of the universe, a purpose that inevitably collides with the absorption of planets pursued by the wizard.

During the latest feature film, we saw how Freeza's character immediately headed for Earth once he had the certainty of being able to compete against Goku and Vegeta. The moment that certainty, represented by Broly, dissolved, he did not hesitate to retreat.

If we really have to identify an evolution in his temperament, we find it in a renewed capacity for judgment, which contrary to the past does not encourage him to try the way of the clash if he runs into an opponent much more powerful than he is.

A subtle growth, crossed by loud defeats especially during the Tournament of Power, where he discovered he was no longer the invincible warrior of the past. However, the character has been preserved, and after seeing him fight alongside Goku during the last narrative arc, it would not be impossible to see him appear just in time for the final fight, so as to eliminate an opponent rather uncomfortable for his ambitions.

What do you think of it? How do you want Freeza to run in the future of Dragon Ball? Tell us yours below!

Meanwhile, are Goku and Vegeta ready for the final showdown? Gohan, on the other hand, confirmed himself to be definitely growing, showing off an excellent performance in chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super.

