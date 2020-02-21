Dragon Ball Super in DBZ Kakarot: DLC with Beerus and Super Saiyan God?

Share it:

There may be interesting news coming up on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the action RPG of CyberConnect 2 published by Bandai Namco, which is enjoying great success. The well-known Japanese magazine V Jump has in fact launched some rumors regarding the next arrivals in the video game.

According to reports, it may be soon the turn to see the first one Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC, which will be called Battle of Gods. This is obviously speculation, so take it all with pliers, but the hypothesis is fascinating, and also see the narrative arc of the Battle of the Gods covered, with the presence of Beerus he was born in Super Saiyan God, can only whet the fans' imagination.

The hypothesis of a Dragon Ball Z Kakarot DLC has made its way since yesterday, and we told you about it in our new video that you find, as usual, at the top of the news.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about the game, you can take a look at our special on Dragon Ball Z, which will give you a more precise idea of ​​the transposition carried out by CyberConnect 2, in addition of course to our review of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot. Good vision!