Dragon Ball Super: how would Vegetto look with the style of Shintani?

The epic of Dragon Ball Super has been waiting for the release of the sequel for some time, which should cover the entire Molo saga. However, to date, the TOEI Animation studio has not yet become unbalanced and the mysterious sequel remains part of countless rumors.

From the information we know, Dragon Ball Super 2 is expected to review Shintani at character design after the superb work he accomplished in DB Super: Broly. He himself, in fact, had already worked on the franchise in a special antecedent to the film, a sign that the studio wants to focus a lot on the artist’s talent. His particular trait has been emulated by numerous fans amazed by the artistic and visual rendering of the feature film.

A lover of the opera, a certain MockyArt, wanted to pay homage to that Fusion that in DB Super: Broly was put on the sidelines unlike Gogeta, or the potion fusion of Goku and Vegeta. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, provides various points of view of the character as if his character design had been made by Shintani himself. The graphic representation has convinced many fans who hope to see the famous hero again in this state and style.

And you, instead, what do you think of this interpretation of Vegetto with the style of the talented designer, do you like it?