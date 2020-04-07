Dragon Ball Super: how would Goku look like Bleach and ONE PIECE?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The franchise of Dragon Ball Super it's not new to giveaways from manga-themed communities around the world. Often, in fact, fans take advantage of it to dedicate extraordinary illustrations to the iconic characters imagined by the legendary sensei Akira Toriyama.

While we wait to hear news about Dragon Ball Super 2, which future seems increasingly uncertain, we gladden the wait by offering you some of the latest epic artistic representations made by fans. The latest design in question, made by a face known to the franchise, CELL-MAN, already author among other things of an illustration of Gohan in super Saiyan God, portrays the famous protagonist of Dragon Ball with the iconic trait of some famous works, including FullMetal Alchemist, ONE PIECE and many other series.

The homage in question, however, can be admired at the bottom of the news. This is not the first time that a fan imagines the main characters of a series with the stylistic trait of other works, as happened to Luffy just some time ago. In any case, the artistic representation favors an interesting starting point for reflection on the peculiarities of the design of Goku from the point of view of other authors.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary illustration? What style do you like the most famous saiyan in most? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having taken a look at our special in-depth study on Ultra Instinct.