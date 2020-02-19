Dragon Ball Super: how would Gohan look like the future Super Saiyan God?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super is without a doubt one of the series of the moment. Series that has been able to rekindle the flame of passion even in the longest-standing fans of the work created by the master Akira Toriyama back in 1984. Just such ardor can be seen by taking a ride on the web and admiring the many fan art that are made .

With the manga and the arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol who is getting ready to go live, with Moro eagerly awaiting the arrival of Goku and Vegeta, fans are clamoring for the return of the Dragon Ball Super TV series, which has been stopped for quite some time and whose release has been postponed further. Obviously this expectation arouses concern in the hearts of fans, who in the meantime indulge in many theories on what the future of the series, paper and animated, can reserve.

Some exhibit them through textual posts on various social channels, while others create visual works like art work or cosplay. This is the case for the Twitter user @Smartimus_Prime an artist who designed a version of Gohan of the future as never seen before: that is, in the form of Super Saiyan God.

As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the article, in the description Smartimus says that the drawing portrays Gohan of the future reaching out towards Trunks of the future during a dream of the latter, also specifying that he is not sure how this idea was born in his head. The fact that this is the version of an alternative timeline of Gohan can be understood from the scar on his face, as from the hairstyle as well as from the orange and blue suit like that of his father, Goku.

Also on his Twitter profile, the artist also reported various versions of the drawing and the initial concepts. We report them below, at the bottom of the article.

It would seem that with the latest events of the manga fans have returned to support Gohan loudly, which had already happened at the end of Dragon Ball Z, when it became clear how Toriyama had decided to put Goku's son aside in favor of these and his rival Vegeta. In the last chapters of the manga has seen a Gohan in great shape and this has done nothing but increase the feeling of those fans who would like to see him come back great and if not a protagonist, almost.

What do you think of Gohan Super Saiyan God's illustration? Let us know below in the comments.