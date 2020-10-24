Dragon Ball Super: How will the saga of Molo end? A funny cartoon reveals it to us

The last chapter of Dragon Ball Super has caused a lot of discussion for fans of the manga Toyotaro e Akira Toriyama. While we wait to know the conclusion of the events, we point out this funny cartoon focused on Molo.

As you know the new opponent of Saiyan Goku e Vegeta has acquired powers that will make it very difficult for the protagonist of the series to be able to defeat him: in fact, Molo’s body has joined the Earth, making the situation of the two even more complicated. At the bottom of the news there is a tweet shared by the @EmperorBigD account, which has decided to show all its followers the cartoon designed by Q10Mark.

The image shows us another character born from the mind of Akira Toriyama, it is Arale, who with a simple punch manages to defeat Molo, even if her strength leads her to destroy the Earth as well. Fans reacted positively to this drawing, waiting to really find out who will be able to defeat Molo, one of the strongest characters to appear in the pages of the work. All that remains is to wait for it publication of the next chapters, in the meantime we leave you with our special on Molo and the other Dragon Ball Super villains, while here is the preview of chapter 66.