Dragon Ball Super: how the clash with Molo should have gone according to a fan

Started with great premises, the narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super known as “prisoner of the galactic patrol” is about to end leaving a bad taste in the mouth of fans. A series of style falls have affected this saga, but one fan imagined how events should have really gone.

In chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super Goku made a totally unconscious gesture. After unlocking the Ultra Perfect Instinct thanks to Merus’ sacrifice, the Saiyan has knocked out the tyrant Molo. But in a completely risky way and almost devoid of any logic, Goku throws a Senzu towards his rival, who thus returns to full shape.

This event left the fans speechless, incredulous for what happened. Despite being confident in his abilities, Goku has proved to be too immature once again, in stark contrast to the progress made in Dragon Ball Z. According to the fanbase of the Toriyama and Toyotaro franchise, the chapter was handled very badly and the story could have taken a decidedly more interesting turn.

Twitter user @DBSChronicles tried to reinterpret chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super in a rather intriguing key. According to what was stated, instead of making Molo heal by making him give a Senzu from Goku, Toyotaro could have written the scene in two different ways. In the first hypothesis, Molo could have attacked Krillin stealing his beans. Goku could have easily stopped him, but teased by the idea of ​​fighting the antagonist in full form, he would have let him. In the second hypothesis, however, Molo could have healed using his magical abilities. And what do you think? Do you prefer the original version or the fan’s imagination?