Dragon Ball Super: how powerful has Goku really become? a clue in chapter 64

Dragon Ball Super has introduced numerous variations to Akira Toriyama’s manga to allow Goku and the Z Warriors to become even more powerful. The latest find, however, does not leave much room for new power-ups, also by virtue of the new strength of the protagonist who now seems to have no more equals.

Goku has grown a lot thanks to the last chapter, a maturation absent for many years within the franchise. Training with Merus allowed him to notice his shortcomings, namely his inability to fight for the good of the universe. This choice has led him several times in the past to jeopardize numerous lives, both in regards to Freezer, which among other things resembles Molo for certain characteristics, which of Cell.

Despite this, the achievement of the Ultra Perfect Instinct has finally highlighted how powerful Goku really became thanks to the divine technique. Finally, in chapter 64, Toyotaro wanted to dedicate a short box to the expressions of Whis and Beerus in front of the deadly fist of the Saiyan. The Angel, in fact, had never shown signs of astonishment and always looked at the fight with a neutral gaze and with a lot of passivity. Yet, the shock wave generated by the protagonist could not keep even Whis impassive, forced to take his eyes off that incredible source of power.

How far can Goku go with Ultra Perfect Instinct? Tell us yours with a comment below.