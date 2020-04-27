Dragon Ball Super: how much power does Molo actually hide?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In this month when many animated series are on hiatus due to the Coronavirus It is always a pleasure, as fans as we are, to be able to rely on the paper counterparts to continue to follow the adventures of our favorite heroes and the series that over time we have learned to love and appreciate.

Maybe it is not the case with Dragon Ball Super, since the anime has stopped since well before the pandemic hit the world, however it was still nice to be able to read the new chapter released this month and continue to follow the events of Goku and companions, struggling with Pier and the terrible threat it poses.

We had left the chapter 58 with Goku arriving on the battlefield and openly facing the Wizard, revealing the ability to be able to activate the mode on command "Signal" dell 'Ultra Instinct. A modality, as it defines it whis, in passing, which serves to bring the warrior to definitively master the complete technique.

Well, in chapter 59 released this month, we were able to get a first taste of the skills combative achieved by Goku and also make us first impressions regarding Molo and the real strength that this villain seems to have. A force that, looking at the last bars of the chapter, would seem to go truly beyond imagination. For all the first pages we could really see a Goku much stronger than it was during the first encounter with the Wizard. A Goku with surprising speed, with the ability to keep up with the enemy and to overcome him even in pure agility.

Between punches and the other, a kick and some wave of energy, Toyotaro is Toriyama they also showed us some magic more that it is in the Molo repertoire. The already seen electrical discharges with annex illusion, the ability there lock legs and arms of the opponent, that of attracting people to himself and, finally, that of absorb energy. Magic that Goku managed to evade without particular problems. The clash seemed to turn in favor of our hero, until we were made aware of the weakness of the Saiyan and also the fact that Molo was actually hiding additional power that he reserved for a more propitious moment.

Thanks to a discussion between Whis and Merus, we are made aware that Goku has never been able to activate and master the complete Ultra Instinct and that, moreover, being the signal mode a passage mode, this one it consumes a lot of energy who uses it and therefore the Saiyan cannot keep it active for a lot of time. This is why he must be good at calibrating energies without exaggerating, yet, as expected from Goku, right at the end of the chapter unleashes all his energy, aware that otherwise, with the new strengthening of Molo, would have no hope of beating him.

The question we are all asking now is: how far can it become strong the enemy? How much magic and power still he is hiding? Will Goku be able to activate the full mode of Ultra Instinct, or not? These are all questions that we hope to have soon, as we hope to see Vegeta get to Earth as soon as possible.

What do you think about it? Leave us your opinion below in the comments.

Dragon Ball Super 59: the clash between Goku and Molo comes to life in a splendid fan art.