Dragon Ball Super: how far will Granolah go because of his grudge?

Although the focus has shifted to Goku and Vegeta, struggling with divine training in the company of their respective masters Whis and Beerus, the great protagonist of the next narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super will be Granolah, a space mercenary linked to the past of the Saiyans and Freeza.

As has now become known, Granolah is the last survivor of the Cerealians, a race smaddened by the Saiyans by direct order of Freeza. The news of the resurrection of the space tyrant has sparked the anger of the new protagonist, willing to do anything to avenge his origins. But how far will this rancor take him?

In chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super we see that Granolah still inhabits Cereal, where her people once lived and thrived. Although a new race, known as the Sugarians, has now moved to the planet and has had the opportunity to make a new life with them, the mercenary he preferred to isolate himself living in the ruins of an old house. In this way, Granolah can daily remind himself of the trauma that the Saiyans and the Freeza army have inflicted on him.

The protagonist of the new narrative arc of the manga, therefore, lives in a grudge, fueling more and more anger towards the exterminators of his race. And now that Freeza is back to life, Granolah intends to become the greatest warrior in the universe to get his revenge. After 23 years, the origins of the Nameks have been revealed in Dragon Ball Super.