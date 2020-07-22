Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: How did Gohan perform in Chapter 62?

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
It is not an easy clash that the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super. Molo knocked Goku and Vegeta down several times, threatening the existence of life across the galaxy. By now it seems that little can be done against this enemy who has also obtained a new transformation and therefore more power.

After the absorption of 73 in the Dragon Ball Super chapter of June, Molo transformed and immediately knocked out Vegeta. In Dragon Ball Super 62 we saw him face the Saiyan prince first, then all the other warriors who were present in the area. Besides Goku, Piccolo, C-17 and C-18, Gohan was nearby.

He too is forced to participate in this hopeless clash, trying to attack Molo several times. However, the enemy of Dragon Ball Super does not allow himself to be scratched by the attacks of the half Saiyan, even when the latter is angry about the attack of Molo on his father. Gohan in fact intervenes to hit the opponent but he knocks him out with one attack.

READ:  Date A Bullet: the spin-off of Date a Live debuts soon in the cinema, here is the first teaser

The clash between Gohan and Molo does not go as a fan had thought a few months ago. And now there seem to be little hope left for the Saiyans and the rest of the population of the Dragon Ball Super galaxy.

