Dragon Ball Super: here's how Molo also canceled the mergers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The villain of Dragon Ball Super this time is Pier, a sorcerer also called the planet-eater. Escaped thanks to Cranberries from the Galactic Patrol prison, he went to Neo Namek to obtain the Dragon Balls. His purpose succeeded despite the arrival of Goku and Vegeta who had to kneel down on the enemy force.

Months after that clash on the namekkian planet, Dragon Ball Super is still grappling with this goat-like monster. The magician had been put in difficulty by Vegeta, but by resorting to an ace in his sleeve he obtained an even higher power and powers than the previous ones. He had in fact kept the android 73 as a reserve and, by absorbing it, he also obtained his powers.

During the battle with Vegeta at the start of Dragon Ball Super 62, Molo uses the classic 73 move by grabbing the Saiyan prince by the neck. With this gesture he obtained all the capacities of Vegeta and with it also the forced spiritual fission. As Piccolo explains during the chapter, this means that it would be useless to use the fusion to generate Gogeta or Vegetto, given that with this new ability Molo could separate the bodies of Goku and Vegeta.

Of course, the enemy does not even leave the possibility to apply this theory since Vegeta is instantly put out of action and Goku is left dying after having pierced his chest with a violent attack. It seems that this time there are little hope of survival for the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super.