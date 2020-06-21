Dragon Ball Super: here is Goku Vs Jiren shown in first person

Share it:

Months ago we presented a dozen images that presented the best moments of Dragon Ball Z lived in first person, with a style very faithful to the original, and it seems that the author wanted to see even one of the most scenes from a different perspective important of Dragon Ball Super .

Until now, the series curated by Toriyama and Toyotarō, of which chapter 61 has just been published, has shown to be rich in events, more or less in keeping with the original work, and there have certainly been iconic and unforgettable moments, such as the final clash of the Tournament of Power, which took place between Goku and Jiren, the best fighter in universe 11.

On that occasion, in fact, not only did we see the first appearance of the divine technique called Ultra Instinct, unconsciously unleashed by Goku to face his opponent, but we also witnessed the victory of universe 7 over all others, thanks to a surprise action prepared by C-17 and Freeza.

User @ ruto830 has decided to propose a frame of the battle from Jiren's point of view, showing Goku's incredible speed in Ultra Instinct, who easily manages to dodge a powerful blow from the Pride Troopers member. You can find the illustration in the post at the bottom of the news.

Recall that in the last chapter the new technique of Vegeta was revealed, and that pending a sequel to the anime, fans ask for a series on the multiverse of Dragon Ball Super.