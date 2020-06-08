Dragon Ball Super: here is a fantastic artwork of Goku Super Saiyan Blue

Share it:

In the series of Dragon Ball Super we have seen other transformations regarding the race of the Saiyans, the Super Saiyan Blue and the God. Of course both Goku and Vegeta have been able to achieve these very powerful forms, which fans have repeatedly proposed in many illustrations.

In fact, despite the numerous debates, which still continue, regarding the too high levels reached by Goku and Vegeta, this one color change in their design has captivated a large number of spectators, causing well-made and unique style and artwork to spread on social networks.

There have been many exciting moments in the anime of Dragon Ball Super, from the clash with Zamasu to the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, and while we look forward to some information on the possible second season, users on Twitter have organized a sort of redraw challenge regarding memorable scenes or simply impeccably made sequences.

Among the dozens of participants in this challenge it was the design created by @ TTSoolBNiulb6jG to be considered one of the best, if not the "winner". In the post you find below you can see the fantastic artwork proposed, which portrays perfectly Goku Super Saiyan Blue with an inimitable play of colors, lights and shadows, able to further enhance the beauty of this transformation.

We also remember that Bandai has announced new figures arriving for Dragon Ball Super.