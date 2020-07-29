Dragon Ball Super: here are 5 reasons to make the Super Saiyan 4 canonical

Share it:

With recent updates regarding the promotional anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, we have changes for the Super Saiyan 4 form, which after years has not yet entered the canonicality of the series. This is why we decided to present you 5 good reasons why in Dragon Ball Super SS4 should become canonical.

The first reason is, of course, the popularity of this particular form. In fact, after the conclusion of the Dragon Ball GT anime, we didn't have the chance to see Goku and Vegeta transformed into Super Saiyan 4 in action, which was practically excluded in favor of the more recent SS God and SS Bluewhich has disappointed many longtime fans.

The second point in favor of SS4 refers to an "evolutionary" factor. This transformation is deeply linked to the origins of the Saiyans, and shows a bond with the Oozaru form, giving the fighter a wilder appearance, ape and threatening.

Third point, but it is a tiny detail, it refers to the fact that the father of the legendary Super Saiyan Broly, describes this power as the child's ability to contain the strength and powers of the Oozaru without taking the form of a gigantic ape. This explanation could make it easier to insert the SS4 into the regular series.

The fourth motivation is about a character who has lost fan support over the years, Gohan. Having renounced the fighting for a long time, the young scholar played an important role during the Tournament of Power and, in the recent narrative arc, he used new techniques against the sorcerer Molo. It would therefore be a big surprise to show him suddenly able to reach Super Saiyan 4, and would give the character greater relevance.

The last reason is simple, the SS4 is aesthetically better than both the Super Saiyan God and the Super Saiyan Blue, with a much more attractive, original and refined design. Recall that Dragon Ball Super has arrived at chapter 62, and that Vegeta has a new ally thanks to a fanart.

Do you agree with these reasons? Would you also like Super Saiyan 4 to become canonical? Let us know with a comment below.