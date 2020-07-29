Dragon Ball Super: Have Goku and Vegeta already reached their limits?

Share it:

The franchise of Dragon Ball Super he has already had the opportunity to show to the general public dedicated to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece the new powers of Goku and Vegeta, or the enhancements that go for the first time to touch the sphere of the divine. A choice that is as ambitious as it is risky has serious consequences.

Above all, just to give an example, the fate of the Super Saiyan, the mythical transformation that has now gone into the background and relegated to the frame of the series. Yet with the introduction of Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan God is also becoming obsolete, which is now insufficient for any battle. There saga of Molo it has heavily shown the limits imposed by the new transformations, especially now that Vegeta and Goku are below the wizard's powers.

If the answer to the question of the title may appear very trivial, in that Toriyama and Toyotaro have proven to use any means to generate a power-up, in the same way "the how"is starting to become a more than legitimate question. If the Saiyan Prince was able to improve himself by learning new techniques, opening up a new frontier of possibilities, for Goku the situation is a little different. The iconic protagonist, in fact , has pushed its limits with Merus again to be able to use Ultra Instinct, yet it was not in the least enough to emerge victorious from the battle with Molo. Of course, he still has the opportunity to master the wise use of the technique with skill, perhaps in the way shown in the duel with Jiren, yet the future prospects from then on seem to suffer an abrupt setback.

In neither case, even after exceeding their limits, the two heroes were unable to defeat the opponent, showing that Dragon Ball Super still has several powerful villains to put on the field. However, the chances for the sensei to further improve the protagonists begin to drip and the risk of generating huge narrative holes becomes more and more consistent. And you, on the other hand, what do you believe that Toyotaro and Toriyama will invent for the future of the franchise? Let us know with a comment below.