Dragon Ball Super: has a fan just come up with the strongest form of Goku?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After Dragon Ball, which closed the original story of Akira Toriyama, new forms and transformations arrived, first with the feature films of the 2000s and then with Dragon Ball Super. We have therefore seen the presence of other deities, a form still as mysterious as Ultra Instinct and much more that will surely be deepened in the manga.

The many transformations of Goku with lots of screams they made the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super almost almighty compared to the antagonists. In some cases, saiyan has managed to combine some of these forms together. In fact, we have seen in the new anime the Super Saiyan Blue combined with the Kaiohken level 20, a form that we have not seen since the days of Dragon Ball Z.

But a fan has thought about the possibility of combining many more transformations and techniques from the world of Dragon Ball Super to present the definitive form of Goku. This requires first the merger with Vegeta in Gogeta, then passing through the Super Saiyan Blue. To this he added the Kaiohken and the new one Ultra Instinct in definitive version and perfectly mastered. This would create an unbeatable warrior for anyone who exists in this Dragon Ball Multiverse. Will Toyotaro and Toriyama ever present such a form in the manga and anime or would it be impossible to manage it?

Meanwhile, at least Gogeta could be useful at the moment, given that the protagonists are in difficulty against the current enemy of Dragon Ball Super, Molo the sorcerer.