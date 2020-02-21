Dragon Ball Super: Goku's return is due solely to one character

Share it:

Moro has repeatedly put in difficulty Goku during this Dragon Ball Super narrative arc. The new enemy has made it difficult for the Saiyan to use the usual techniques due to the absorption of energy, which has forced the protagonist to find other fighting methods. With the training finished, he must return to Earth.

Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super has meanwhile started the battle on the ground, with Moro fortunately still a spectator. Despite the absence of the big boss though the Z Warriors aren't doing well. After a smooth start where several opponents were knocked out, the guys in Dragon Ball Super were overwhelmed by the strongest enemies.

The presence of Goku and Vegeta is now fundamental and, while nothing is known about the second, Goku is approaching using a spacecraft. He is still far from Earth and given the increasingly waning ki of his friends he is unable to locate them perfectly to use teleportation. However, an unexpected intervention by his best friend shows him the way.

While fighting with the triple fusion of Iwaza, Kikaza and Miza, Kulilin realizes that he must act as a guide for his friend still missing the galaxy. Using all the power left, the Earth releases an incredible energy thus indicating the way for Goku to use the teleport in time. In the final pages of Dragon Ball Super 57 we see the famous protagonist who saves his friend. Now only Vegeta is missing.