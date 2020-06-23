Dragon Ball Super: Goku's reaction to Vegeta's new strength

Share it:

With the release of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super, we were able to resume the fight that our heroes are waging against Pierwhere we left off. If you remember correctly, Goku he had been defeated and just when it seemed the end had come for him it came Vegeta to save him.

Well, it was precisely the Prince of Gods Saiyan the protagonist of the chapter of this month of June, giving us emotions and showing everyone how it is no longer inferior to Goku. On the contrary, thanks to the new technique learned by Vegeta, which proved to be more useful than expected, we were able to see for the first time the Saiyan overcome his biggest rival and, also, demonstrate the profound change that has happened in him since has come, in Dragon Ball Z, on earth.

Thanks to Small we were able to make this little journey into the past and thanks to Vegeta's words about his being a "villain destined for hell" really grasp what it is deeply matured.

If already these small satisfactions have done honor to a character loved by fans like Vegeta, Goku and his reaction to the new strength of the rival have thought about it to incense even more the path that the Prince has followed in these years.

Indeed, the protagonist, not only admitted that Vegeta is become stronger being able to master a technique that he had not been able to learn, but he also proved more than excited by the new challenge he faced, ready to train to overcome his friend.

What should we expect from the continuation of this saga, especially now that Toriyama would seem to have given Toyotaro more freedom to maneuver in carrying on the series of Dragon Ball Super?

What do you think about it. Write it below in the comments.