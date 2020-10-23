Dragon Ball Super: Goku’s next technique could be inspired by Naruto, here’s why

With Ultra Perfect Instinct, Goku has definitely become one of the strongest characters in the anime world. However, Naruto possesses a fundamental ability that the Saiyan lacks; will ever succeed apprenderla in Dragon Ball Super?

In Dragon Ball Super Goku is now able to challenge even the gods, but Naruto has something that the Saiyan does not possess. The Seventh Hokage, thanks to his willpower and determination, has the ability to convince the antagonists of their mistakes. We could see it in the first series with Neji or Gaara, but also in Naruto: Shippuden during the fight with Pain. Goku has always solved his battles with the use of force, but, for the first time, with Molo he decided to act differently.

In chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku tried to use Naruto’s infamous Talk-no-Jutsu. The results, however, they were quite disappointing. The Saiyan has in fact made a long speech to the sorcerer also giving him a Senzu bean hoping for his redemption. “Instead of eating planets and stealing lives, you could have trained to get stronger. It’s a real shame, because I’ve never met any tough opponent like you. If I became a good guy, I’d love to fight you again. “

Molo, however, does not accept the paternity of the Saiyan and after accepting the Senzu he returns to the attack. The only way to stop the Planet Eater threat is to eliminate it once and for all. However, Molo’s demise could spell the destruction of Earth in Dragon Ball Super. Will Goku ever be able to use Naruto’s most powerful technique?