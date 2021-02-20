Dragon Ball Super: Goku vs Molo, but it’s an anime in an epic illustration

The sequel to Dragon Ball Super, which we hope will be released during the course of this year, should adapt the Saga of Molo, a rather long narrative arc and that would allow Toyotaro and Toriyama to move very forward with the story. Anyway, here’s how the clash between Goku and the villain could look in an animated key.

The clash between the protagonist and Molo was truly breathtaking, among several twists that have followed one another without stopping, even if not all have convinced the fans of the work because of some narrative choices perhaps not exactly right. Despite this, this time too Toyotaro did not fail to reserve an epochal battle for its readers that we can’t wait to rediscover in the television format.

A fan, in this regard, a certain We measure, a well-known artist in the Dragon Ball scene, dedicated his latest illustration to clash between Goku and Molo with the style of Super but with a trait very close to that characteristic of the talented animator Natoshi Shida. The graphic representation in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has met with considerable uproar from fans who have strongly appreciated the dynamic rendering of the protagonist’s football.

And you, instead, what do you think of this illustration, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having taken a look at this fan-art of Vegetto with the style of Naohiro Shintani.