Dragon Ball Super: Goku Ultra Instinct becomes a 1: 1 painting thanks to a fan

The latest events of Dragon Ball Super they were quite complicated for Son Goku, who tried with all his might to face the sorcerer Molo, who was stopped only thanks to the intervention of the angel Merus, who disappeared after having weakened him, going against the Angelic laws.

In the last chapter though Goku seems to have finally managed to master the divine technique of Ultra Instinct, introduced a long time ago, in the closing bars of the Tournament of Power. It was the death of Merus himself that caused this sudden enhancement in the Saiyan, allowing him to make full use of the technique in question, managing to put Molo in serious difficulty.

The impressive fight with which Toyotarō has filled the pages of chapter 64 shows how indeed the Ultra Instinct is phenomenal, and despite many of the fans remain more fond of the first, historical, transformations in Super Saiyan, others immediately appreciated the design of this new shape, especially with regard to the aura and color of the hair.

Artist MukbangSon made a painting dedicated to Goku Ultra Instinct, about two meters high and forty centimeters. As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, the painting is incredibly faithful to the original and the final result, considering the size, is practically perfect in every detail.

Recall that a fanart showed Gogeta SSJ4 Ultra Instinct, and we leave you with the 5 new features that the series need to renew itself.