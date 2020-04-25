Dragon Ball Super: Goku Super Saiyan Blue is shown in a hilarious low-cost cosplay

Share it:

The art of cosplay is a phenomenon that is becoming increasingly known all over the world, a peculiar phenomenon that however has a single major flaw. Often, in fact, a lot of money is needed to make a perfect interpretation of a character. But it is possible to emulate the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super low price?

The hero par excellence of the Japanese publishing universe, Son Goku, is one of the most loved characters ever by the whole community linked to Japanese culture. Precisely for this reason, saiyan is often used as a subject for numerous manifestations of creativity, some also quite particular such as this crossover with Luffy by ONE PIECE.

The latest stroke of genius, however, is signed lowcostcosplay, the famous low-cost cosplayer who has lent all his talent to bizarre interpretations of adult Gon of Hunter x Hunter. One of his latest creations, however, got to make fans smile, as he managed to recreate the Super Saiyan Blue hairstyle only with the help of clothespins. A hilarious cosplay to say the least, which has met with real success from the public, as demonstrated by the over 27 thousand manifestations of appreciation by the community.

And you, instead, what do you think of this brilliant stroke of creativity, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of Dragon Ball Super, have you taken a look at this splendid illustration of Trunks against Freeza in the style of Shintani?