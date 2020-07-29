Dragon Ball Super: Goku launches a powerful Kamehameha in the latest Monster Studio figures

Share it:

Despite the passage of time and the various changes made during construction, there are some elements that Dragon Ball Super it never touched as part of the imagery of Toriyama sensei's masterpiece. And which symbol more than Kamehameha best represents the famous franchise?

The so-called "energetic wave"is one of Dragon Ball 's most iconic techniques, learned from Goku in his early adventures and followed throughout history as one of the aces in the sleeve of our hero. Furthermore, through the various transformations of Goku, the kamehameha tends to become stronger and stronger depending on whether the protagonist decides to use Super Saiyan or Ultra Instinct.

In honor of this same technique, Monster Studio has created an epic themed scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. As you can see from the image gallery, the statuette is available in four different variantsor rather with Goku in Super Saiyan, in SSJ 3, in Ultra Instinct and in Complete Ultra Instinct. All variants, characterized among other things by the presence of an LED, will be available at the same price of about 353 euros.

And you, instead, what do you think of the latest creation of Monster Studio, which version do you prefer? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below. But speaking of Dragon Ball, have you taken a look at this illustration that portrays the final battle between Goku and Jiren in first person?