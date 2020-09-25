Dragon Ball Super: Goku imitates Neo from the Matrix in the last chapter of the manga

If Goku came out of the Dragon Ball universe and if for some strange reason he was inside the Matrix, struggling with the famous choice between the red pill and the blue pill, there is no doubt, he would probably eat both. Goku and Neo apparently have nothing in common, but there is one thing to be honest.

They are protagonists in their respective works and this usually means that they get in trouble wherever they go and that they are good fighters. As the sagas of Dragon Ball, Goku did not need to enter the Matrix at all to show us some impressive moves, in the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super, however, we saw him stand up to the enemy as if he had come out of the Wachowskian film.

In the new chapters of Dragon Ball Super, for the first part of the chapter we will see Goku trying to overcome Merus’ sacrifice, transforming his anger into something much more powerful. Goku will be able to use theUltra Perfect Instinct on command. This will allow him to use a technique very similar to Neo’s.

In fact, in the manga table we see Goku struggling with Moro. While the two fight, Moro shows himself more and more irritated: no matter how many blows he strikes at the protagonist, Goku dodges the blows of his opponent without even looking at it. Just like Neo does against Agent Smith. Our protagonists manage to use bullet time to perfection!

