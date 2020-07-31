Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Vegeta are no longer unbeatable, does the losing streak continue?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super began this saga, focused on the new villain Molo the destroyer of planets, with a defeat on Neo Namek. The new planet of the Nameccians was in fact the scene of the first challenge between the goat enemy and the two saiyans. After a training phase, the protagonists and the enemy returned to face each other.

The premises seemed excellent: Goku had mastered the first phase of the Ultra Instinct which, although incomplete, seemed to be quite powerful. Vegeta, on the other hand, had gone to Yardrat to learn a particular technique that could knock Molo out. The two protagonists of Dragon Ball Super, however, slammed their faces against harsh reality given that the enemy has defeated them both, even if not without some worries.

So for the first time in Dragon Ball let's see Goku lose twice against the same opponent and find yourself in desperate conditions despite an important workout behind you. Vegeta has always suffered defeats, not like his rival, but in this case he seemed truly destined to resolve the situation.

Now both must hope for Merus, an external intervention that would be a unicum in Dragon Ball Super. Will the streak end or will Goku and Vegeta reach their maximum potential?