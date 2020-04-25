Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Saitama face off in a thrilling fan made video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fan made videos are a trend that has always been very successful: after the remake of a clash between two protagonists of Dragon Ball Super, this time it's up to Goku and Saitama challenge each other in an epic fight.

You can see the video at the bottom of the news, the author has decided to share it on Twitter, uploading it to his profile @ etoilec1. As you can read in the message that accompanies the video, it is a simple concept art and not a complete video. In the 49 seconds that make up the animation we can admire the beginning of the clash between the famous Saiyan Goku against Saitama, protagonist of One-Punch Man, superhero famous for being able to defeat his opponents with one punch.

In the comments to the tweet there are numerous compliments made to the author by fans of the two works, many also ask him if he will ever create a complete version of the battle between the two, but for now the animator is engaged in other projects, also if we are sure that in the future it will continue to animate this clash. As you could imagine, this is not the only crossover imagined by fans, in recent days we have reported a fan art of the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super, in which Goku learns a One Piece technique, famous and long-lived manga created by Eiichiro Oda.