Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Broly come together in a user’s superb fan animation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The merger between Goku and Vegeta is historic, but after the events told in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, we know that it is no longer she who gives life to the Strongest Saiyan in history. Broly is now a canonical character and according to a fan, should the warrior merge with Goku could really give birth to a fighter capable of defeating Beerus.

Below you can take a look at the fan made animation created by Barkarott, profile entirely dedicated to the merger between Goku and Broly. The clip shows what could be the result of the union between the two, should they ever team up to face a common danger. Dragon Ball Super 2, moreover, should be in production, and the Saiyan will hardly disappear from circulation after the readjustment of the events of the film.

For a long time, fans have been convinced that Goku and Vegeta were the strongest Saiyans left alive, but the film clearly proved that in reality Broly’s potential is far greater than that of both warriors, who had to give life to Gogeta to be able to defeat him. While waiting for Vegeta to bridge the gap with the two, the stronger pair is definitely not in question.

Of course the union between Goku and Broly could also present some problems. For example, it is not said that this is able to draw on the form of the Super Saiyan Blue, since the Legendary Super Saiyan still has great difficulty in controlling its power. In all cases, however, Broly’s brute strength and Goku’s control could really give life to an unbeatable warrior.

What do you think of it? Could the fusion of the two defeat Beerus? Let us know yours with a comment!