Dragon Ball Super: Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 Ultra Perfect Instinct comes to life in a fanart

Since the release of Dragon Ball Super, fans of the brand are divided into two factions: on the one hand we find the supporters of the new saga, on the other hand, we find a host of aficionados who would have wanted a re-edition of Dragon Ball GT. To please both parties, a particular crossover has been created on Instagram.

One of the main discussions about Dragon Ball is the real fighting power of the protagoniststhe. Who is the strongest? Broly, Jiren or Goku? To definitively close this discussion, InkArtLuis has given life to the ultimate warrior, and know that the answer does not include any of the three characters mentioned.

The artist, on his Instagram profile, imagined a very special crossover between Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT and gave birth to Gogeta Super Saiyan 4 Ultra Perfect Instinct. The character is visually impressive and exudes power even at a simple first glance. This fusion of Goku and Vegeta manages to harness the full potential of Ultra Instinct and the addition of Super Saiyan 4 is phenomenal.

Gogeta became a canonical character thanks to his appearance in the latest film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. If this fate also affects Super Saiyan 4, this transformation created by the artist it may not be so imaginary anymore. Dragon Ball Super is definitely in need of a makeover and this new transformation could give that boost the franchise is missing. Therefore, at the end of the narrative arc of the Dragon Ball Super Pier, the Super Saiyan 4 could officially appear.