Dragon Ball Super: Gogeta and Vegetto for women in FTW fan art

Gogeta and Vegetto are, like Gotenks, two historical fusions of the world of Dragon Ball. Although they were not the first to appear in chronological order, given that there was mainly room for the merger of the two boys Goten and Trunks, they are among the most appreciated mergers and we have also reviewed them in Dragon Ball Super.

While Vegeth he returned for the arch of Zamasu, Gogeta he put himself on display in the canonical feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, where he faced the Legendary Super Saiyan. While waiting for both to return to the manga, a fan and designer has decided to devote himself to replicating these two mergers of Goku and Vegeta, but with a small change.

Fan art is in fact focused on genderbending, that is the gender change from male to female. Let's see it like this Gogeta and Vegetto for women drawn by the hand of FTW Arts. Below we can see two tweets: the first focuses on Gogeta who naturally has a much sexier look, since the jacket barely covers the breast; Much more contained is the sensual character of Vegetto, in Super Saiyan version and which brings us back to the clash with Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z.

Everything was done to follow one of the "internet rules", the 63 in this case, which explains how an inverted sex version exists for every fictional character. This is especially the case for cosplay as happened with Sephiroth. Meanwhile, the appearance of mergers in Dragon Ball Super seems to be far away.