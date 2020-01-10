Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super Fused Zamasu's Funko Pop is out today!

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Zamasu and Black Goku are among the most successful and memorable new villains in the Dragon Ball Super epic. Fans will be happy to know that today comes the Fused Zamasu Funko Pop directly from Trunks' narrative arc of the future.

Both in the anime and in the Dragon Ball Super manga, the apprentice Kaioshin Zamasu and himself of an alternative dimension, having taken possession of Goku's body and called precisely Black Goku, end up coming together in a single body and giving sight to the Fused Zamasu , a being of exceptional powers and immense fighting strength that our heroes will struggle to face (it must even intervene Zeno to stop him). In the Funko Pop now out (which you can find at the bottom of the news) we can see the version of Zamasu when his body is changing and the right side becomes purple and disproportionate to the rest of the body.

Mergers and transformations are commonplace in Dragon Ball. Some fans have even imagined a merger between Gohan and Goten so much is the interest in this peculiar technique that is now a distinctive brand for the series. But when will we be able to see new animated adventures of Dragon Ball Super? In this article we try to take stock of the situation on Dragon Ball Super 2 and its missed announcement.

