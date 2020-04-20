Dragon Ball Super: Freezer needs a new evolutionary stage?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last filmic iteration of Dragon Ball Super has made canon one of the most loved fandom character, Broly. To pull the strings of the villain, within the film, was a certain Freezer, who had come up with the brilliant idea of ​​unleashing the mighty saiyan to defeat his enemies par excellence, Goku and Vegeta.

Unfortunately for Freeza, Broly's power has come back to him since the first moments on Earth, forcing the antagonist to withdraw from the clash. At the end of the film the two characters divided their paths: Broly returned to the planet where he had grown up, while Freeza fled together with his army.

During the continuation of the manga we have not had more news about them, and the narrative focus has shifted to Moro, a completely new antagonist. But one thing is certain, Broly and Freeza roam the galaxy undisturbed, and – although they do not present a danger at the moment – the author will have to take them into account sooner or later.

However, Broly is now aware of Freeza's real intentions, who instead of procuring an ally in his battle against the Saiyans has managed to make yet another enemy. During the course of the film, we ascertained Broly's evident superiority towards him, and even Goku and Vegeta – strengthened by recent power-ups – represent even more difficult opponents.

In light of this, it is not so unlikely to think that Freeza can get a new form, so as to make it again a threat to our protagonists. What do you think, how could the author of Dragon Ball Super – at this point – renew the ruthless antagonist?

In chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Moro battled in a breathtaking battle. The chapter also shed light on the fate of Vegeta.