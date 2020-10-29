Dragon Ball Super: Freeza is without escape in the splendid figure of KRC Studio

Despite some critical issues found in the anime of Dragon Ball Super, especially at the narrative level, one of the points in favor of the TOEI Animation production concerned the large amount of fights that made protagonists more characters behind the usual Goku and Vegeta.

One of the biggest difficulties for the franchise is getting rid of Freeza who, occasionally, returns to the center of the narrative arc. However, his presence was critical to the seventh universe in order to defeat Jiren and win the dangerous tournament organized by Zeno. The emperor of evil has in fact allowed himself to numerous battles, one of which has put him in extreme difficulty.

The powerful ToppoIn fact, he ascended to the status of divinity as the future god of destruction and, without much difficulty, managed to put even Freeza against the wall, forced to suffer a long series of deadly blows. KRC Studio wanted to pay homage to this moment in a scale model, or the instant in which the great villain succumbs to the extraordinary power of Toppo. The statuette in question in 1/6 scale, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is available in a limited edition for the modest sum of 337 euros to which are added any shipping costs. The figure also features a purple LED for the hakai aura. The shipment is finally scheduled for January 2021.

And you, instead, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the infamous son of Freeza.