Dragon Ball Super: first images for chapter 59

Last issue of Dragon Ball Super it ended right on the most beautiful, leaving fans in suspense. To stimulate the thirst for knowledge of the enthusiasts, the first drafts of chapter 59 leaked to their aid, which promise incredible implications. Let's watch them together!

The final battle has now begun, Goku has arrived on the battlefield immediately showing off hisUltra Instinct Omen, technique that he managed to learn thanks to training with Merus. However, it is becoming a habit for the official website to release temporary drafts made by sensei Toyotaro a few days before the chapter's release. But speaking of the author, did you know the secret behind Molo's design?

The drafts in question, attached at the bottom of the news, come from chapter 59 entitled "On! Ultra Instinct Omen!". In the leaked tables, therefore, the battle between Goku and Molo, under the general amazement before the deadly power of the saiyan now that he has managed to make his own the extraordinary divine technique, capable of delivering blows so fast as to be imperceptible. The outcome of the clash, however, is still pending as the sorcerer, only partially upset, still seems to have aces in his sleeve to be revealed.

And you, instead, what outcome do you expect for this clash? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.