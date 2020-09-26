Dragon Ball Super: Fans Share Their Unpopular Opinions, What’s Yours?

While they are waiting to know what the next challenges of Dragon Ball Super will be, the numerous fans of the adventures of Goku and others have begun to discuss some of the most important moments of the story created by Akira Toriyama.

In particular, the community dedicated to the famous work on Reddit shared some of their “unpopular opinions”, trying to find out if other users agree with their claims as well. At the bottom of the news we find some examples, in particular there are several fans who claim to have found the episodes of Dragon Ball GT interesting, a work generally considered insufficient by the rest of the fans. Or there are those who find the filler bets very amusing, which they think are used for explore other sides of the character as well of the protagonists of the series.

The discussion created by the user K-Ham132, which you can find at the bottom of the news, has been a great success, with over 250 comments from fans of the series, ready to share their thoughts on the history of Dragon Ball.

Write your unpopular opinions regarding the the saga in Goku and other characters born from the mind of Akira Toriyama, in the meantime we leave you with this fan art dedicated to Dragon Ball and which shows us the protagonists in samurai version.