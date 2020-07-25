Dragon Ball Super: Fans joke about Vegeta's pride with a meme

Share it:

Longtime fans of Dragon Ball know what characterizes the race of Saiyans mainly, and especially their prince Vegeta, pride. There have been many times when Vegeta has arrived on the battlefield ready to defeat opponents thanks to his powers, as shown in the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super .

Chapter 62 has proved extremely bloody, with all the Z Warriors who were easily knocked down by the wizard Molo, after the latter absorbed Vegeta's powers thanks to the ability of the android 73, one of his subordinates.

Trying to play down the total drama of these events, the user @SSGPrinceVegeta shared the post you find at the bottom of the page, in which through a parallel between two vignettes, it is emphasized the pride shown by Vegeta before and after the clash with Molo.

"Did you want someone more powerful than you? You found it", these have been the provocative words of the Saiyan towards the sorcerer, but unfortunately we know that they have served little, if not in convincing Molo to also steal Vegeta's ability, forced spiritual fission.

Recall that Molo can now also cancel the mergers, and that considering the ending of chapter 62 we hypothesized what could happen in the next Dragon Ball Super saga.