Dragon Ball Super: Fans imagine Mr. Satan in the One Punch Man universe

maybe there is no greater comic character in Mr. Satan’s Dragon Ball franchise. His strength is not comparable to that of the Super Saiyans or any other human fighter among those of the Z saga. The humorous verve of the terrestrial was therefore the subject of a fan art, which imagines him in the world of One-Punch Man!

Fans took the opportunity to discuss how this brawler would fare in the world of Saitama and Co.. The anime franchise based on the Murata and ONE manga, on the other hand, is famous because it is populated by strange superheroes, and for this reason perhaps Mr. Satan would really be able to shine!

However, in a normal Dragon Ball fight, Satan could be a ridiculous character when it comes to fighting against villains of the caliber of Cell e Zamasu, we should not forget that its power level remains high enough for an ordinary human being.

On balance, excluding the off-scale parameters of the Z Warriors, the martial arts champion he is truly one of the most powerful humans on the planet, but has no idea how to master all the techniques granted by using the ki. Although his daughter, Saw, took lessons from Gohan to fly and learn more about spiritual energy, Mr. Satan is still at a disadvantage within the Dragon Ball universe.

Reddit user Fragraham brought the hilarious crossover to life, and fans began to imagine whether Videl’s father had become a full-fledged hero or remained an imposter like in Dragon Ball Z. Currently, Mr. Satan has been out of the spotlight for quite a while in Dragon Ball Super, and is mostly shown alongside his friend. Majin Bu, or in the capacity of grandfather of Pan.

Now it’s your turn to express yourself: how would Mr. Satan fare in the world of One-Punch Man? What rank of hero do you think he would be awarded? As you think about it, see how the famous Kamehameha is animated.

Also, if you like these crossovers, you can’t miss Saitama vs All Might!