Dragon Ball Super: Fans discuss what Goku's worst transformation is

Although the transformation of Goku preferred by fans of has already been decreed Dragon Ball Super, the web continues to debate about the remaining evolutions of our hero. In particular, fans are not convinced of the third level Super Saiyan.

The many transformations of Goku and Vegeta they have repeatedly opened diatribes among fans, especially following the debut of the Super Saiyan 4. The latest mutation, in fact, is one of the community's favorite evolutions, thanks to a design particularly inspired by the point of wanting it canonized within Dragon Ball Super.

Just the latter series, thanks to the feature film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, opened the doors to the mythical transformation, not actually closing the gates to thelanding of the fourth level Super Saiyan in the future of the franchise. In particular, fans don't really like the third level character design, a disdain reinforced by the recent animated adaptation that has worsened the artistic quality of the transformation.

In any case, the diatribe in question is nothing more than the umpteenth expression of appreciation of the fans towards the darling of Dragon Ball GT, in the hope that Toriyama and TOEI Animation will include the beloved transformation into sagas in the final straight. And you, on the other hand, would like to see the phantom Super Saiyan 4 in the future of the animated series? The space dedicated to comments is at your most complete disposal.